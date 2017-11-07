Krasner Elected As Philly’s Next Top Prosecutor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia voters have selected Larry Krasner to be the city’s top prosecutor.
Krasner, a Democrat, beats out Republican Beth Grossman to succeed former District Attorney Seth Williams, who was sentenced last month to prison for corruption.
Former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In Corruption Scandal
Krasner is a civil rights lawyer and a defense attorney, but what he has never been a prosecutor, a fact that, even with months passing since the primary in which he bested five opponents, many in the DA’s Office have been unable to reconcile themselves to.
There have been rumbles about mass resignations as well as fears of mass firings, but Krasner has dismissed such speculation.
Earlier this year, the Board of Judges of the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia named Kelley Hodge as the interim DA after Williams resigned.
