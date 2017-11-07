Krasner Elected As Philly’s Next Top Prosecutor

ELECTION DAY 2017: CBS News Projects Democrat Phil Murphy Elected NJ Governor | Democrat Larry Krasner Elected Philly DA| Voter Resource Guide |  Philadelphia Election ResultsNJ Results | DE Results | PA Results  

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia voters have selected Larry Krasner to be the city’s top prosecutor.

Krasner, a Democrat, beats out Republican Beth Grossman to succeed former District Attorney Seth Williams, who was sentenced last month to prison for corruption.

Krasner is a civil rights lawyer and a defense attorney, but what he has never been a prosecutor, a fact that, even with months passing since the primary in which he bested five opponents, many in the DA’s Office have been unable to reconcile themselves to.

There have been rumbles about mass resignations as well as fears of mass firings, but Krasner has dismissed such speculation.

Earlier this year, the Board of Judges of the Court of Common Pleas of Philadelphia named Kelley Hodge as the interim DA after Williams resigned.

 

