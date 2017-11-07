Roy Halladay Latest Former Phillie Great To Pass Away In 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are dealing with yet another notable death in the organization this year.
Roy Halladay is the latest Phillie great to tragically pass away in 2017. Halladay died when his small plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.
On March 22, Dallas Green, the manager who led the Phillies to their first World Series championship in 1980, passed away from kidney failure and pneumonia. He was 82.
Just nine days later on March 31, former Phillies Gold Glove shortstop Ruben Amaro Sr. died at the age of 81.
On May 26, Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning died at the age of 85 due to complications from a stroke he suffered the previous October. Bunning pitched a perfect game on Father’s Day for the Phillies in 1964.
Then, on Aug. 6, the heart and soul of the 1993 Phillies team that reached the World Series, Darren “Dutch” Daulton, passed away after a four-year battle with brain cancer. He was only 55.