Republican Atlantic City Mayor Concedes Defeat

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian has conceded defeat in his re-election effort.

City Council President Frank Gilliam declared victory Tuesday night after an aggressive get-out-the-vote operation and after dissatisfaction with a state takeover of the city.

Guardian was the first Republican in a generation to lead Atlantic City.

Guardian had accused Democrats of voter fraud and asked for an investigation, but authorities remained silent through election day.

