Republican Atlantic City Mayor Concedes Defeat

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian has conceded defeat in his re-election effort.
City Council President Frank Gilliam declared victory Tuesday night after an aggressive get-out-the-vote operation and after dissatisfaction with a state takeover of the city.
Guardian was the first Republican in a generation to lead Atlantic City.
Guardian had accused Democrats of voter fraud and asked for an investigation, but authorities remained silent through election day.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)