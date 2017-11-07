Fort Mifflin Marks 240th Anniversary Of The Siege Of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Delaware Valley area is rich with history and one of the oldest relics in the region sits at end of the one of the runways at Philadelphia International Airport.

Not far from Center City is one of the only fort still in existence that predates the founding of the United States of America, Fort Mifflin in Delaware.

“The fort’s been here for 240 years but because we’re on the outskirts of town, nobody knows about us too much,” Mike Kalichak, a tour guide, said.

New Jersey Collection Effort Sends Over 22,000 Pounds Of Supplies To Puerto Rico

Fort Mifflin is Philadelphia’s hidden treasure. It is soaked in history and in mud. It is also known as Fort Mud Island.

“The ground was always soggy, wet, sometimes. Sometimes the mud was so deep would it sucked the shoes off men’s feet,” Kalichak said.

The fort became famous for the siege of Philadelphia during the Philadelphia campaign that occurred on the evening of November 15, 1777.

“We held the British off for six longs week,” Kalichak explained. “We delayed them, otherwise, you know, they could have made it to Valley Forge.”

Fort Mifflin has also been a part of both the Revolutionary War, Civil War, the first and second World War. And it’s right in the backyard of the Philadelphia.

This weekend they will commemorate the 240th anniversary of the siege and bombardment of Fort Mifflin with a full weekend of living history, which means reenactments.