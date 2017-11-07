Dry Cleaning Bag Dress Going For More Than $700

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When fashion models hit the runway, designers hope they’ll turn heads. But, a new look has some folks scratching theirs.

Inspired by a dry cleaning bag, the unique design is part of Italian fashion house, Moschino’s 2017 trash themed collection.

“That’s exactly where it belongs, in your local trash can,” said Tammie Brooks of Center City, Philadelphia,

Did we mention it retails for $736 and unlike your laundry service, does not include free pickup and delivery.

Dog Eats In High Chair To Help With Rare Condition

“America’s gone mad,” joked Brooks.

What sounds silly to buyers is downright strategic for sellers.

And Nordstrom is in on the trend! From $425 dirty jeans to sock sandals that sell for $1200, the high-end retailer has made headlines for its off the wall products, including last year’s $85, leather wrapped stone.

Would anyone buy that?

“I don’t think so,” said Michael Capladi of South Philly.

“The goal is not to sell, the goal is to create awareness,” said Americus Reed, a marketing professor at University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, who says it’s all about shock advertising.

Nothing Says Happy Holidays Like A Keg Of Ranch Dressing

“You want to create dissonance with an idea that annoys you a little, so it stays in your memory,” explained Reed.

It’s a tactic known as the sleeper effect.

“So, what’s left is annoyance and product. Annoyance fades away, via the sleeper effect and the product is still in your head.”

“I think it will backfire. It’s a marketing ploy. I don’t think it will work in the end,” said Capladi.

So, will it?

Reed says as long as you’re not creating moral outrage or offending people’s values, it’s a pretty good strategy, especially in this digital age where consumers are exposed to more than four thousand messages each and every day.