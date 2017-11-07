ELECTION DAY 2017: Voter Resource Guide |  Philadelphia Election ResultsNJ Results | DE Results | PA Results  

Dog Eats In High Chair To Help With Rare Condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS) – When a family in Grand Rapids, Michigan sits down to eat at the table, their dog joins them in a high chair.

Tink is a Labrador Retriever. She’s been sitting in a high chair to eat since she was nine weeks old.

But it’s because of a condition she has called Megaesophagus.

That means when she eats, the food doesn’t go down to her stomach. It just stays in her esophagus and she eventually regurgitates it.

So the high chair helps her digest.

“After she sits in her chair, this is a normal thing, for about five minutes we burp her, as crazy as it sounds. And then we do a throat massage where we get deep in the esophagus and help all the food go down,” said Tink’s owner Tom Sullivan.

Tink’s owners say she is worth all the effort.

