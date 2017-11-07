Cole Hamels Not Ruling Out Return To Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cole and Heidi Hamels continue to raise their four kids in Philadelphia.

Heidi, in addition to running The Hamels Foundation, can now be known as a country music songwriter. Cole, 33, has two years on his contract with the Texas Rangers before he becomes a free-agent.

Hamels says he wants to play until he’s 40 and isn’t ruling out a return to Philly at some point, mentioning the “[Jamie] Moyer plan,” on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show.

.@ColeHamels on potentially coming back to Philly one day? "If I could be on the Moyer plan…." 😂 #Phillies pic.twitter.com/tKVWluVUMW — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 7, 2017

From a far, Hamels keeps his eye on the Phils.

“With having Aaron Nola anchoring that staff, he’s made tremendous strides the past few years. Seeing Rhys [Hoskins] come up. He’s almost exactly that type of guy, where he wasn’t really pursued or looked at in the minor leagues. So he’s able to now be himself.

Thank you to Heidi and @ColeHamels for stopping in today! 🎶⚾️ pic.twitter.com/vHE4tuDEVY — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) November 7, 2017

“And then obviously, you do, you have those top prospects they’re eventually going to bring up,” Hamels said. “And I think they’ve done a really good job at drafting.

“It’s just a matter of time when the big free-agents become available and then you get those pieces that then make that whole team.”

Heidi penned the tracks “Ruined This Town”, “More than Amazing” and “Backwoods Friday Night” for country artist Lee Gantt. The tracks will appear on Gantt’s first EP Casa Boulevard.

You can listen to the new single “Ruined This Town” below.

You can watch the full interview here: