Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Smashes Opening Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a Thor winner rather than a Thor loser.
Thor: Ragnarok, the Marvel Comic-inspired, comedic action-adventure fantasy starring Chris Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett, ran away with the box office crown, earning a whopping $121 million on its debut weekend, providing a shot in the arm to what has been an anemic box office of late.
The distant runner-up was the new comedy sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, with Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell, which took in $17 million.
Third was last weekend’s leader, Jigsaw, the horror-thriller Saw sequel, which earned just under $7 million.
Overall, and thanks to the success of Thor: Ragnarok, industry-wide totals were double those of a year ago and more than double those of last weekend.