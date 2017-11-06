Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Smashes Opening Weekend

By Bill Wine
Filed Under: Bill Wine, weekend box office report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a Thor winner rather than a Thor loser.

Thor: Ragnarok, the Marvel Comic-inspired, comedic action-adventure fantasy starring Chris Hemsworth and Cate Blanchett, ran away with the box office crown, earning a whopping $121 million on its debut weekend, providing a shot in the arm to what has been an anemic box office of late.

The distant runner-up was the new comedy sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, with Mila Kunis and Kristen Bell, which took in $17 million.

Third was last weekend’s leader, Jigsaw, the horror-thriller Saw sequel, which earned just under $7 million.

Overall, and thanks to the success of Thor: Ragnarok, industry-wide totals were double those of a year ago and more than double those of last weekend.

