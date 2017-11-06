NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Trump Remark On Texas Shooting Sparks Twitter Trend About Mental Illness

By Melony Roy
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hours after President Trump called the mass shooting at a Texas church a “mental health problem,” many people took to Twitter to express what it’s like to live with mental illness. Now there is a hashtag that’s trending locally.

Twitter users took to the platform Monday to share their experiences of what #LivingWithMentalIllnessIs really like.

“So much of the work of the mental health space has been about destigmatising the illness component,” said Positive Psychology expert Pax Tandon, “but the only way we can really do that is if we start having conversations about what does mental health mean.”

And some Twitter users used the hashtag to share messages of hope.

Following President Trump’s remarks, Tandon cautions lumping in the gunman with the millions of Americans living with mental health issues.

“It’s dangerous to do that in that we then condemn people for something that may not be their fault,” she said. “We need a lot of help and advocacy around how to get ourselves back to balance. This requires tons of resources and lots of practice of mindfulness or seeing doctors who can help us.”

