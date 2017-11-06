Part Of Schuylkill Avenue To Close For 15 Months

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Part of Schuylkill Avenue in Philadelphia will be closed for the next 15 months for construction.
PennDOT is closing southbound Schuylkill Avenue, near 30th Street Station, between Market Street and Chestnut Street. The closures will begin at 8 p.m. on Nov.6.
The closures will allow crews to remove the median islands and paving on Schuylkill Avenue and rehabilitate the section of the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct over eastbound I-76.
During the 15-month closure, motorists traveling eastbound on Market Street will no longer be permitted to turn right onto southbound Schuylkill Avenue to access the ramp to eastbound I-76 at Walnut Street. Drivers wanting access to the ramp will be directed to use 23rd Street and Walnut Street.
In addition to the closure, lane restrictions will be in place on eastbound Chestnut Street, between 31st Street and Schuylkill Avenue, from 9 p.m. on Nov. 6 to 5 a.m. on Nov. 7 for barrier placement and line painting to establish a long-term traffic pattern.
The construction is part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures.
The entire project is scheduled to finish in fall 2020.