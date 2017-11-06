Permanent ‘Hub Of Hope’ For Homeless Opens Up At Suburban Station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Hundreds were at a fundraiser Monday morning for the 11,000 square-foot service center for the homeless that’s being built at Suburban Station in Center City.

About two months from now, the “Hub of Hope” opens its doors at Suburban Station.

The Project HOME run program, with the help of SEPTA and the city, gets a permanent space after six years of only being open in the winter.

Long-time Project HOME supporter, and Phillies principal owner John Middleton, says the Hub is a game changer for those in need.

“Whatever time they need individually to get themselves emotionally, mentally ready to accept that help – The Hub of Hope offers them that opportunity,” said Middleton.

Solomon Frazier had such an opportunity. Thanks to Project HOME, he’s a SEPTA custodian.

“This is the best job I’ve ever had. And guess what? I’m not going to do a thing to mess it up,” said Frazier.

And he says the new center will give others the same hope he now has.

“It’s gonna make way for a lot of things to happen,” said Frazier.