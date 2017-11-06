New Jersey Voters To Choose Next Governor, New Legislature

TRENTON, NJ (CBS) — New Jersey voters will elect a replacement for Governor Chris Christie Tuesday, along with a new legislature.
Republican Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno is opposed by Democrat Phil Murphy, a former Wall Street broker and five independents. Virginia is the only other state in the nation electing a governor this Election Day.
Eighty members of the New Jersey Assembly and 40 State Senators will also be selected. Democrats control both houses and that’s not expected to change.
There are a pair of statewide ballot questions, a bond issue for libraries and a move to commit court awards from environmental cases to actual work on the environment.
Closer to home, residents of Camden and Atlantic City will choose their next mayor. Gloucester County is electing three people to the Freeholder board, with two seats up in Camden and Burlington Counties.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
