Rapper Meek Mill Sentenced To Prison For Probation Violations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rapper Meek Mill has been sentenced to two to four years in prison in Pennsylvania for violating his probation, CBS3 has learned.

Mill appeared before a Judge Genece Brinkley in Philadelphia around 1:30 p.m. Monday on allegations that he violated his probation.

Mill goes back 10 years with Brinkley — all stemming from 2008 when he was convicted on gun and distribution charges.

There were positive tests for narcotics numerous times, according to evidence from probation officers.

There were also a number of calendar discrepancies.

The judge thought that Mill was supposed to be in Greece but he was in Philadelphia.

In court, Brinkley also said she didn’t know Mill was in Atlanta for supposed drug rehab.

All of these have been ruled as probation violations.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Mill to two to four years in state prison. He was immediately taken into custody.

According to Mill’s attorney, they will appeal the sentencing, claiming the judge’s decision was “excessive.”

This story will be updated.