Joe DeCamara Says He’ll Cry If Eagles Win Super Bowl, Fans Agree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When is it OK for a grown man to cry?

If/when the Eagles win the Super Bowl, it will be one of those occasions.

94WIP Midday Show host Joe DeCamara said on Monday’s show — the day after the Eagles beat the Broncos 51-23 for their seventh straight victory — if the Eagles win the Super Bowl he will “one hundred percent cry.”

"Will I cry if the #Eagles win the Super Bowl? One hundred percent." 😢 – @JoeDeCamara — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 6, 2017

Plenty of fans echoed DeCamara’s sentiment on Twitter.

Me too and I will get me a tattoo — Eaglefan4life 🇵🇷 (@mass_frank) November 6, 2017

Yes I can already imagine falling to my knees in pure euphoria and sobbing out every bad memory of the birds knowing it was all worth it — Ali 🦅 (@Kazanman43) November 6, 2017

Just thinking about it could make me cry. It’s going to be awesome when it happens and a happy party like no other. — Jordan (@youngestof13) November 6, 2017

100% going to cry and already have my tattoo — I'mOldGreg (@gellis2007) November 6, 2017

I will cry too — Justin Scott 🦅 (@JustinS9123) November 6, 2017

If you don’t cry you don’t have a soul — The Quiet Man (@S_Walsh_88) November 6, 2017

I think all lifetime Eagles fans will cry — matt krause (@metskrause) November 6, 2017

The Eagles, at 8-1, have the NFL’s best record. They’re now 4-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Patriots (7/2).