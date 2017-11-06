Joe DeCamara Says He’ll Cry If Eagles Win Super Bowl, Fans Agree

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When is it OK for a grown man to cry?
If/when the Eagles win the Super Bowl, it will be one of those occasions.
94WIP Midday Show host Joe DeCamara said on Monday’s show — the day after the Eagles beat the Broncos 51-23 for their seventh straight victory — if the Eagles win the Super Bowl he will “one hundred percent cry.”
Plenty of fans echoed DeCamara’s sentiment on Twitter.
The Eagles, at 8-1, have the NFL’s best record. They’re now 4-1 at the Westgate SuperBook to win the Super Bowl, behind only the Patriots (7/2).
One Comment