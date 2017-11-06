With Just Less Than One Month To Go, Hurricane Season Still Going Strong

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It is not too often that we are talking about tropical systems whether they are tropical storms or hurricanes in the month of November, but we could be looking down the barrel of our 17th named storm by the end of the day today.

Tropical depression 19 formed in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean early this morning and is likely to strengthen into Tropical Storm Rina later this afternoon. Currently T.D. 19 has sustained winds of around 35MPH and is moving off to the East around 6MPH. Current tracks for T.D. 19 and potential Tropical Storm Rina keep out in the middle of the open Atlantic through its life cycle, likely never affecting land in the US or Europe, at least not at this point. The current track for the storm does however take it into the northern Atlantic but people in areas like Northern Great Britain and Ireland that were affected not long ago by Lee will not have to worry about this system as it should remain well off the coastline.

While this is a starting to get pretty late in the season for a tropical system to develop it is not all that uncommon. We have seen tropical storms well into the month of December before and the latest tropical storm to form was Tropical Storm Zeta which formed on December 30th 2005. The latest hurricane to develop was hurricane Alice which also formed on December 30th but in 1954. As of right now we should expect this system to remain below hurricane status, but make sure to stay turned to CBS Philly for all updates on the storm.