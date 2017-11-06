Shopping Around For Health Insurance? Here’s What You Need To Know

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s open enrollment time for health insurance. In this interview Kevin Brasler, Executive Editor of Consumers’ Checkbook talks about why it’s so important to shop around this year.

Also, Checkbook has worked with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department to provide you with an easy way to compare plans. Checkbook developed a Plan Comparison Tool that takes you through a few simple steps to find the right medical plan.

Pennsylvania residents can find every medical plan available to ON and OFF Exchange, compare total estimated cost (not just premiums or deductibles) and more. You can also use the tool to find out if you can get help paying for coverage.

Consumers can visit Consumers’ Checkbook at https://pa.checkbookhealth.org