Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 9

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another Sunday, another Eagles win. That’s seven in a row, and this one was as impressive as they get.

The Eagles dominated the Denver Broncos, to the tune of 51-23.

Duds

I got nothing. The Eagles are the best team in the NFL and have won seven straight. There are no duds.

Studs

3. Alshon Jeffery

11 to 17 for the second time today. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/8EY8Po5Pzf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 5, 2017

Jeffery had his best game as an Eagle. It wasn’t perfect, but a line of 6/84/2 is going to get you on the stud list, and deservedly so. Jeffery did have 11 targets, drop a pass, and commit a holding penalty on a big run, but we’ll take the two touchdowns.

2. Jason Kelce

Kelce was once again, the Eagles’ highest graded player per Pro Football Focus. This week, for either the fourth or fifth time this season (I’ve lost count), Kelce was among the top-two highest graded Eagles of the week — earning a grade of a 90.5 vs. the Broncos.

The Eagles, as a team, rushed for 197 yards on 37 carries and allowed just 2.0 sacks.

1. Corey Clement

Glassboro native Corey Clement scored three touchdowns on 13 touches. He totaled 51 yards on 12 carries, and also caught a screen pass he took for a 15-yard touchdown.