Eagles Run Out Of Fireworks In 51-23 Win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven touchdowns and 51 points. That’s a lot of scoring. And that’s also a lot of fireworks.

The Eagles actually ran out of fireworks in their 51-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel responded to the Eagles’ tweet.

These are the ONLY kind of fireworks we like @PhillyFireDept! Please keep the celebrations safe @Eagles fans! #fireiseveryonesfight https://t.co/A4a8DWOxiC — Adam K. Thiel (@ThielAdam) November 6, 2017

Many fans were expectedly understanding of this mishap. Hey, hopefully the Eagles run out of fireworks every game!

Don't worry your players are explosive enough. — Thomas Yost (@ThomasEYost) November 5, 2017

The Eagles won their seventh straight, improving to an NFL best 8-1 before their Week 10 bye week. In Week 11, the Eagles will head to Dallas to face their divisional rival in the Cowboys.