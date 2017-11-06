Eagles Run Out Of Fireworks In 51-23 Win

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Seven touchdowns and 51 points. That’s a lot of scoring. And that’s also a lot of fireworks.
Related: Doug Pederson: ‘Unselfishness’ Has Allowed Eagles To Be 8-1
The Eagles actually ran out of fireworks in their 51-23 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel responded to the Eagles’ tweet.
Many fans were expectedly understanding of this mishap. Hey, hopefully the Eagles run out of fireworks every game!
The Eagles won their seventh straight, improving to an NFL best 8-1 before their Week 10 bye week. In Week 11, the Eagles will head to Dallas to face their divisional rival in the Cowboys.