Ditching Smartphones: ‘Dumbphones’ With Basic Functions Appealing To Some

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — These days, our smartphones can do it all.
“Track my sleep, track my workouts,” said David Dahan of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.
“I use it a lot for mobile banking,” added Megan Killea of Philadelphia.
“Snapchat,” laughed Alicia Dyson of North Philly.
Gone are the days when phones are used to simply talk or text. But, what if we could go back to just that?
“Disconnect for a while, stress-free,” said Patrice White.
Christina Colon of Brooklyn, New York wasn’t so sure. “I don’t think I’d be able to function going back,” she said.
As Apple and Android release $1,000 smartphones, with more features than ever, could dumbphones be the next big seller?
The $150 Light phone, which only makes and takes calls, transfers them straight from your smartphone, giving you a break from technology.
The $295 Punkt phone lets you talk, text, set alarms and use a calendar.
Nokia has also launched a “back to basics” version of its mobile device, citing durability and battery life as reasons to buy.
“I think there’s a lot to be said for a product that makes you nostalgic,” said Darren Zygadlo, creator of onecutreviews.com.
He has reviewed thousands of products, including top of the line smartphones.
“We’ve hit a point where we can pretty much do everything with these phones and I think some people are finding themselves saying, ‘What do I need all that for?’”
Having evaluated the Punkt model, he says stripped down cell phones could be the next trend.
“I think some will gravitate to dumpphones because they want simplicity. They want their lives back.”
One Comment
“dumpphones” -?! C’mon people. Spell check your nationally seen articles! “Dumb” not “dump!”
Leftists use them to brainwash the kids.
I substitute teach sometimes. My old “dumb” flip phone is 100% safe in any classroom! Today’s kids wouldn’t touch it even to throw it out the window…they think it has some kind of disease. And, that’s fine with me.
Give your grade schooler a smart phone and you will have a stupid kid with low social skills most likely. They spend countless hours as a couch potato’s doing snap-chat, email, instant messaging insta-gram and things you do not know about that would send chills up your spine. Get them a dumb phone and supervise the computer if you really love them.
LOL to all the people bragging about their lame arse dumb phones. It’s like me bragging about using a rotary landline phone. You people are so “hipster”.
I had a smart phone for one cycle. When it came time to ‘upgrade,’ I went for a simple flip phone. Beam me up, Scotty. My next upgrade was to Verizon Kyocera, a civilian version of the flip phone troops carry in the field. Big battery, tough enough for construction workers, nice little screen for recent calls and phone book. Flip phones ride small in the front pocket.
Smart phones are gay
My phone cost’s me $20.00 for three months usage, I buy a 60 min. card and it’s doubled to 120 minutes. I never use them and currently have 500 minutes in reserve.
I see people on their $1000.00 phones that cost them $200.00 a month, they’re talking non stop, Hell they even have a blue tooth device hanging on their ear so that they won’t have to hold the phone up for long periods of time. Who would anybody want to talk to so much? When I was young, the rule of thumb was that a phone call shouldn’t last more than three minutes.
The world’s gone mad.
My $35 dumb phone has all the features of the above 295/150 dollar ‘dumb’ phones.
nostalgia? bring back the rotary! I never got a ‘smart’ phone; I despise all the dummies staring at their hand all the time; and I am filled with loathing knowing how stupid these people are, having never read a book.
i never went to the smart phone… no need for it.. all i do is make calls on my old flip.. i dont even text really..
If your phone is causing you stress than you’re doing it wrong.
I’ve had the same Samsung flip phone for four years, costs me $25 a month.
What you’re saying is that your phone has costed you 25$ a month for 4 years? Thats a very expensive phone 1200$ wow.
Using same flip I have had for almost 20 years…I rarely turn it on (just let calls go to voicemail), rarely text, etc…all smart phones do is ruin perfectly good live concerts, and cause you to fall into sewers (kinda poetic eh?)….
I reluctantly got a dumb phone in 2008 when I couldn’t find a working payphone. Considering how stupid people look and act because of their “smart” phones, I’ll keep the dumb phone.
I made this decision when the “smart” phone first came out…..I don’t want the distractions…..I want to see LIFE not what is on a phone!
On the front seat of my truck is a Verizon home phone connect with an old fashioned home telephone plugged into it.
“Disconnect for a while, stress-free”
Must be nice when your only stress factor is your silly phone.
They say there are “First World” problems – well, this must be a Millennial Problem.
Are you kidding? People in the third world have come to America to be driven crazy by our technology. A phone can be an electronic shackle tethering you to work 24/7.