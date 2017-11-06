Doug Pederson: ‘Unselfishness’ Has Allowed Eagles To Be 8-1

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles dominated the Broncos 51-23 on Sunday, improving to 8-1, and earning their seventh straight win.

Even their head coach is a bit surprised.

“One of the main things is just how this team has overcome the number of injuries early in the season,” Doug Pederson told the 94WIP Morning Show when asked what surprises him about the Eagles.

“We were faced with a pretty big challenge with going on the road for several of our first games of the season and being able to win on the road — which we didn’t do a very good job last year, of.

“The resiliency of the football team and then the unselfish play, the unselfishness,” he continued. “The discipline of the guys. It’s taking everybody to wins these games and nobody is like, ‘Hey I gotta have the football or I’ve gotta get this many touches on offense.’ Or defensively, ‘I’m not playing enough.’ It’s none of that. It’s the unselfishness that has allowed this team to be in the position that we’re in right now.”

An example of the unselfishness was LeGarrette Blount, who celebrated when newly acquired running back Jay Ajayi scored on a 46-yard touchdown run.

Here’s another example of LeGarrette Blount celebrating an #Eagles TD he wasn’t even on the field for. https://t.co/EXI23maKEv — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) November 6, 2017

The Eagles are off in Week 10, before heading to Dallas for a Sunday Night matchup against their NFC rivals.

“They’re playing extremely well,” Pederson said of the Cowboys. “They had a great game yesterday against the Chiefs. It’s a tough place to play, it’s loud, 100,000 people down there in that stadium. But we split with them last year, and probably should have beaten them twice. Our guys will be ready.”