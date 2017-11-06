Chris Harris Says Eagles Run A College Offense

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson, Carson Wentz, and the Eagles’ offense torched the Denver Broncos’ defense on Sunday.

The Eagles totaled 419 yards en route to a whopping 51-23 win.

But after the game, three-time Pro Bowl Broncos cornerback Chris Harris said this.

“They run this college offense,” Harris said, via Pro Football Talk. “They run kind of what the Chiefs do. They got an option to run, an option to pass. They run the read option, the real option. He’s checking to a lot of things. It’s a college offense and he’s just executing it very good.”

Harris may not have necessarily been throwing shade here. It could be a compliment. And after all, Pederson did learn from Andy Reid during his time as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator.

Whatever it is — college or NFL — it’s working. The Eagles’ offensive is 5th in the NFL averaging 377.0 yards per game and 2nd in the NFL averaging 31.4 points per game. More importantly, the Eagles are now 8-1 after seven straight wins.