Two Charged With Human Trafficking In Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA (CBS) — A Pennsylvania Grand Jury has charged a man and a woman with trafficking a young girl from California along the East Coast, ending up in Montgomery County.

The duo was caught with a little help from an Uber driver.

Investigators say Kashamba John and Arianna Somerville met the 21-year-old victim at a night club, and lured her to Georgia with the promise of making thousands of dollars as an escort.

When the victim flew to the east coast, police say the pair travelled around motels in Georgia, North Carolina, and Philadelphia, forcing her into having sex with as many as 30 men a day.

In early October, officials say John put the victim into an Uber to meet someone in Philadelphia for sex, and that’s when the young woman broke down and told the Uber driver she wanted to go to police because she was a victim of human trafficking.

The driver got a hold of police, who started an investigation, eventually arresting Kashamba and Somerville.

The pair has been charged with human trafficking, prostitution, and related offenses and are both in jail, unable to post bail.

Police are trying to track down another suspect – Tyler Bachtel, who they say lured the victim into the hands of John and Somerville.