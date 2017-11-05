The Eagles Dominate Denver In 51-23 Victory

By Joseph Santoliquito

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — Maybe it’s something in the water, or possibly the genetic code that’s evolved through the decades that forces the jaded nature of the Philadelphia sports fans to instinctively look for the other shoe to drop. The history is certainly there for that type of thinking.

The pessimism oozes each time a local team tastes some success, and there is always someone there to remind you of the past ghosts that shattered the hearts of Eagles’ fans.

There is, however, something different about these Eagles. Maybe it’s enough to begin believing that it doesn’t happen with this batch. Maybe, just maybe, this group of Eagles are the real deal.

These Eagles certainly don’t know, nor care, what happened in previous Eagles’ collapses. Their point of reference is the two inches in front of their face.

That couldn’t have been more obvious than what the Eagles did against the visiting Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Birds utterly destroyed a team that they should have destroyed—and that manifested itself in a 51-23 victory, behind four Carson Wentz touchdown passes—the third time he’s done that this season—three Corey Clement TDs and a defense that forced two Denver turnovers and didn’t allow a touchdown until the fourth quarter with the game well decided.

It’s the first time the Eagles have won seven straight games in a season since the 2004 NFC-champion team. It’s also the first time the Eagles have been 8-1 in a season since 2004.

The usually dangerous Denver defense was shredded for 420 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns.

Right tackle Lane Johnson’s great work against Von Miller.

When Miller was lined left, his name was hardly called at all. Denver had to move Miller around for the perennial all-Pro linebacker to get any penetration. Johnson was hurt in the third quarter and still stayed in the game, despite limping noticeably. Miller didn’t become a factor until Johnson left in the fourth quarter.

Wentz completed 15 of 27 for 199 yards and four scores of 32, 15, 27 and 4 yards.

The Eagles sacked the woeful Brock Osweiler three times for minus-17 yards and forced two interceptions, both of which resulted in Eagles’ touchdowns.

Clement continues to prove he should have been drafted.

The undrafted rookie from local Glassboro High School, by way of Wisconsin, erupted for three touchdowns—one on the receiving end, something Clement wasn’t supposedly able to do. Clement had 65 total yards, though each time he had the ball he was very effective.