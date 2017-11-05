Positively Philadelphia: CraftNow Create At Philadelphia Kimmel Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — November is craft month in Philadelphia and the fun is just beginning.

“CraftNOW Create will be on Saturday November 11th at the Kimmel Center where we will have about a dozen organizations conducting hands on and live demonstrations,” said Layla Cartierthe executive director of CraftNOW.

“There’s working with clay, woodworking, you can make buttons with the fabric workshop museum, the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be doing an embroidery project. A lot of the projects are make and take so people can come and make something and take it home with them.”

The activities kick off this week with the Philadelphia Museum of Art craft show, the first of its kind in the country.

“Philadelphia has a long history with decorative arts, hand-made crafts, it goes back to the foundation of the country when European styles were coming over to America and being handcrafted here in Philadelphia.”

For the full schedule go to https://craftnowphila.org/