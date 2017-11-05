Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Denver Broncos: The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CBS) — There was a lot to like, not much to dislike and there was a lot to be giddy about in the Eagles’ 51-23 victory over the Denver Broncos at Lincoln Financial Field Sunday afternoon.

The Good

Quarterback Carson Wentz’s touch in lofting a perfect, arcing 32-yard strike to Alshon Jeffery for the Eagles’ first score and a 7-3 lead with 6:34 left in the first quarter. Wentz finished completing 15 of 27 for 199 yards and 4 TDs.

Right tackle Lane Johnson’s great work against Von Miller throughout the whole game. When Miller was lined left, his name was hardly called at all. Denver had to move Miller around for the perennial all-Pro linebacker to get any penetration. Johnson was hurt in the third quarter and still stayed in the game, despite limping noticeably. Johnson later left in the fourth quarter.

Running back Jay Ajayi’s 46-yard TD run with 1:20 left in the first half giving the Eagles a 31-9 first-half lead.

Safety Rodney McLeod’s third-quarter interception and 5-yard return, which led to Alshon Jeffery’s second TD reception.

Kicker Jake Elliott’s 45-yard field with 1:53 left in the first quarter that gave the Eagles a 10-3 lead.

Defensive end Brandon Graham’s tackle on Jamaal Charles for a 1-yard loss with 5:49 left in the first quarter.

Defensive end Vinny Curry’s tackle on C.J. Anderson for a 2-yard loss on Denver’s second drive. Curry went through two blockers for a sack of Brock Osweiler for a 1:04

Running back Corey Clement’s 15-yard touchdown on a Wentz screen in a very well designed play. The Broncos’ defense rolled right to Trey Burton coming out of the backfield, and Clement snuck behind a wall of blockers and took a short screen from Wentz. Clement scored three times.

Right guard Brandon Brooks’ block in paving the way for Clement’s first-quarter score. Clement scored his second TD

Defensive back Patrick Robinson’s interception at the Denver 32 that led to Clement’s first TD.

Safety Corey Graham’s deep pass break up on Denver’s fourth possession. Graham then followed that up with a touchdown-saving tackle when the Eagles’ punted the ball away with 12:21 left in the first half and Isaiah McKenzie almost broke it.

Tight end Trey Burton’s touchdown catch falling back in the end zone with a 27-yard TD.

Safety Jaylen Watkins coming up to take out C.J. Anderson for a 2-yard loss with 3:53 left in the first half. That led to Denver being held to a third Brandon McManus field goal.

The Bad

Cornerback Rasul Douglas’ drop of a sure interception on a second-and-17 at the Eagles’ 34 with 10:49 left in the first quarter.

The Ugly

Elliott’s missed extra point after Jeffery’s second TD. Something had to be ugly, considering hardly anything was in this thorough domination. It was Elliott’s third missed extra point in the last two weeks.