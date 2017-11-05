Eagles’ Success Has Fans’ Excitement, Expectations Soaring

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Before Sunday’s home game against the Broncos, the parking lots outside the Linc were packed with Eagles fans.

Nothing unusual.

But you could feel a certain buzz in the air.

“We’ve always been this proud, but we’re just showing it more now since we’re winning,” says fan Gabe Cordes. “This is what we’ve been waiting for, we’ve been waiting for this breakout season.”



The Eagles Dominate Denver In 51-23 Victory

One that Eagles’ fans haven’t felt in years.

“This brings me back to the Donovan McNabb days,” says longtime season ticket holder Bob Moser. “The way the parking lot is, it feels good, it really does.”

“It reminds me a little bit of 2004,” adds Pat Gabriel. “Just look around the lots, it’s a giant party and every Sunday it’s a party and when the Eagles win, the towns’ just in a better mood.”

Jennifer Kapun agrees, succesful football in Philadelphia seems to bring everyone together.

“I see a lot of love, people just having a great time,” she says. “It’s awesome!”

Ready for the game?!? Fans tailgating outside the Linc sure are! #eagles @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/pW9aYbbQDc — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) November 5, 2017

She has her eyes on the prize this year.

“Super Bowl of course,” says Jennifer. “Nothing less, that’s it.”

Pat and most other fans are agreeing with that more and more each week.

“If they don’t go to the Super Bowl it’s a bit of a disappointment,” he says.