Officials: Officer Shot In The Line Of Duty To Be Released From Camden Hospital

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden police officer shot in the line of duty will be released from the hospital Saturday.

Officials say 21-year-old officer Patrick O’Hanlon will be released from Cooper Hospital accompanied by his family after suffering a serious bullet wound to his leg.

Suspect Identified, Charged In Shooting Of Police Officer In Camden

Chief Scott Thomson says after O’Hanlon was shot in the leg it was a miracle that it could have been much worse.

On Wednesday, officers confronted three men on a street in Camden’s Centerville neighborhood, and O’Hanlon chased down one of them who allegedly shot him in the leg.

Police say the suspect, 19-year-old Delronn Mahan of Lindenwold, made a second attempt to shoot O’Hanlon in the face failed, because the gun didn’t go off.

“We believe that the gun jammed because it was so close to the officer’s body,” Thomson told KYW Newsradio. “And the officer had also grabbed the gun, which it being a semi-automatic firearm, it was not able to properly cycle through, which was extremely fortunate because it appears the suspect tried to shoot the officer a second time in the face, but the gun did not go off.”

Two fellow officers applied a tourniquet to O’Hanlon’s wounded leg and got him to Cooper Hospital.

Mahan, who already has three felony convictions and is believed to be a member of the Crips gang, now faces a half-dozen charges topped by attempted murder.