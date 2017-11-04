Man Arrested For Murder Of Brother In Elkins Park

NORRISTOWN, PA (CBS) — Police have arrested a man after he allegedly killed his brother in an Elkins Park home.
Shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a home on the 400 block of North Sterling Road to check on the well-being of 64-year-old Harry Bachman, who was supposed to meet a family member Friday night and never showed up.
After searching the home, police report they discovered Bachman’s body in the basement with obvious signs of a violent struggle.
Police determined the suspect had stolen Bachman’s car upon leaving the scene.
Detectives located the victim’s vehicle, a red Ford Escape, in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn Hotel in Upper Moreland Township.
There, Montgomery County SWAT arrested 60-year-old Jamison Bachman on charges of first and third degree murder.