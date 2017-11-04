Man Arrested For Murder Of Brother In Elkins Park

Filed Under: Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, PA (CBS) — Police have arrested a man after he allegedly killed his brother in an Elkins Park home.

Shortly after 12 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a home on the 400 block of North Sterling Road to check on the well-being of 64-year-old Harry Bachman, who was supposed to meet a family member Friday night and never showed up.

After searching the home, police report they discovered Bachman’s body in the basement with obvious signs of a violent struggle.

Police determined the suspect had stolen Bachman’s car upon leaving the scene.

Detectives located the victim’s vehicle, a red Ford Escape, in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn Hotel in Upper Moreland Township.

There, Montgomery County SWAT arrested 60-year-old Jamison Bachman on charges of first and third degree murder.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch