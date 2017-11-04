Police: Upper Darby Man Charged After Woman Finds Loaded Handgun In Her Baby’s Bassinet

EAST LANSDOWNE, P.a. (CBS) — East Lansdowne Police have filed charges against an Upper Darby man for allegedly trying to hide a loaded gun inside of a baby’s bassinet.

Ryan Scott, of Upper Darby, is being charged with possession of a stolen handgun, recklessly endangering an infant child and mother, and other related charges.

Police say they responded to call about 11 a.m. on Oct. 31 after a woman said she found a gun under a blanket inside of her infant’s bassinet along the 700 block of Pembroke Avenue.

Authorities say the semi-automatic handgun was loaded with a round inside the chamber and no manual safety.

Prior to the discovery of the weapon, the child’s mother told police she saw Scott enter the infant’s room and then proceed to quickly leave the residence.

Following Scott’s departure, she entered the baby’s room and discovered the firearm alongside her baby.

Two officers would arrest Scott attempting to get back into the rear of the home later that same day.

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    November 4, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    One of the usuals.

