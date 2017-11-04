Doctors Urged To Participate In PA Medical Marijuana Program

By Tony Romeo
HARRISBURG, PA (CBS) — Pennsylvania health officials are urging physicians to take the continuing education necessary to take part in the state’s medical marijuana program that will begin sometime in the first half of next year.

State health officials are vowing that they will get medical marijuana to patients in Pennsylvania within six months.

At a news conference announcing that patients and caregivers can now register for the program, State Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Rachel Levine said more than 100 physicians have been approved to certify patients for medical marijuana, and some 200 are going through the process.

“But we still want more. I mean, it’s absolutely critically important that we have physicians in many different specialties throughout the Commonwealth to register and take the education and become practitioners in the program,” Levine said.

She says Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program will be up and running by May of next year or, hopefully, sooner.

