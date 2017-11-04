Anti-Trump Protesters Gather In Thomas Paine Plaza

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been almost a year since President Donald Trump won the election, and a group of people strongly opposed to his presidency rallied nationwide to re-energize the anti-Trump movement.

A crowd gathered at Thomas Paine Plaza Sunday afternoon as the group “Refuse Fascism” held a rally, where about 100 people or so listened to speakers before marching through Center City.

The same group held rallies in other cities around the country, and they say it’s not just a one-time event.

“We’re out here today beginning daily protests, raising the demand that this nightmare must end, the Trump/Pence regime must go,” said Refuse Fascism organizer Samantha Goldman. “We’re beginning a movement that is going to drive them from power through non-violent political resistance.”

It was mostly peaceful until a little skirmish, where an argument involving three people went from words, to spit, to a tackle and handcuffs.

Currently, Philadelphia Police say there were no arrests related to the protest.

The president left the U.S. on Saturday for a three-week trip to Asia.