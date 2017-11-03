Von Miller: ‘Lane Johnson Is The Premier Right Tackle In NFL’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over the 13 games the Eagles have played with Lane Johnson on the field, they’ve won 11 of them.

Johnson’s impact is obvious.

The 27-year-old right tackle is one of the best in the NFL and on Sunday, for the first time in his career, he’ll face one of the game’s best pass rushers in Von Miller.

The two competitors have mutual respect for one another. Miller called Johnson the “premier right tackle in the National Football League.”

Von Miller on Lane Johnson and the Eagles' O-line: pic.twitter.com/horRU3EdId — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 2, 2017

Johnson also paid a compliment to Miller this week.

“Von Miller’s the best guy I’ve ever seen on tape as far as quick twists getting off the ball,” Johnson said via Eagles.com. “There’s nobody I can compare to him so I’ve got my work cut out for me.” Johnson said. “He gets off the snap count, sometimes he’ll get offsides a little bit, so we’ll try and use that to our advantage. He’s a special player.”

The Broncos are allowing the fewest total yards, first downs, and third-down conversions this season. The 7-1 Birds are 7.5-point home favorites over the 3-4 Broncos.