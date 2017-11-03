Private Study Suggests More Students, Workers In Camden Might Want To Live There

By David Madden
Filed Under: Camden, David Madden, New Jersey

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Camden’s fortunes are turning around, and a newly released study indicates a growing desire for housing for many of those who are, or who will soon be, working or attending school there.

That study, conducted by the Camden Higher Education and Healthcare Task Force, suggests 42 percent of respondents would at least ponder purchasing or renting a home in Camden. Those respondents come from the organization’s nine corporate partners, all in the so-called “Eds and Meds” sector.

Louis Bezich is chair of the task force, and notes the five percent increase in interest since the last survey eight years ago.

“Camden is really a hot spot for development now and we believe that the next logical step is housing,” Bezich told KYW Newsradio.

Some $3 billion in state tax credits are bringing some big names to town, and Bezich believes his survey shows a growing demand for new or rehabbed housing in Camden.

Who pays for that?

“Our goal is to spur private investment,” he added. “One of the reasons why we conducted this survey is to provide information for private developers about the demand that exists.”

Bezich says there are business models that could work.

The study did not address what to do to help the poor who already call Camden home, a growing concern among some in the city.

