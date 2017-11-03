Phillies Add 2 Positions To Front Office

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies have hired former major league outfielder Sam Fuld and Ben Werthan to two new front office positions.
Fuld will be the team’s major league player information coordinator and Werthan will be the minor league player information coordinator.
Fuld, 35, played in the MLB for eight season with the Cubs, Rays, A’s, and Twins.
Werthan, 31, has spent the past six years as the advance scouting coordinator with the Baltimore Orioles, leading the team’s advance scouting process.
Fuld and Werthan will “work closely with the Phillies players, coaches, front office staff and research and development department and help integrate the use of information in all areas of on-field performance and preparation and make recommendations regarding the most effective areas of future research and analysis.”