Philadelphia Celebrates Adoptive Families

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The city of Philadelphia hosted a circus-themed party on Thursday to celebrate adoptive families in honor of National Adoption month.

Single mother Stephanie Isaac adopted six brothers over the course of two years ranging from seven years old to 17 years old.

“I have all my hair it’s turning a little gray. I didn’t pull it out yet,” joked Isaac. “At night when I go into their rooms and I see them sleeping and they are so peaceful, and they are so quiet, and they are comfortable and they are in warm beds. And I look at them and I say to myself, ‘you did a good thing.’ It just fills me. Its fills my heart so much. And now I’m their mom.”

There was face painting, clowns, and even presents for the kids at the party.

The Department of Human Services in Philadelphia says 1000 kids are looking for an adoptive home and 550 children have been placed into a permanent families this year.