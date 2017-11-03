Oprah Releases ‘Favorite Things’ 2017 Gift List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Oprah Winfrey is celebrating 20 years of her favorite things.
The star’s list this year highlights 102 gifts just in time for the holiday season.
Oprah revealed her list of must-haves for 2017 on Nov. 2.
She says this year’s list has something for everyone in every price range. From yummy treats to gadgets, it’s got it all!
All of the items are available for purchase on Amazon.
Click here to view the list.