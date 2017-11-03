NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Oprah Releases ‘Favorite Things’ 2017 Gift List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Oprah Winfrey is celebrating 20 years of her favorite things.

The star’s list this year highlights 102 gifts just in time for the holiday season.

iPhone X Goes On Sale Around The World 

Oprah revealed her list of must-haves for 2017 on Nov. 2.

She says this year’s list has something for everyone in every price range. From yummy treats to gadgets, it’s got it all!

Get A Free Sandwich On National Sandwich Day 

All of the items are available for purchase on Amazon.

Click here to view the list.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch