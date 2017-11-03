NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

DA: Drug Counselor Gave Boyfriend Clean Urine Before His Drug Overdose

Filed Under: Talkers

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors say a drug counselor provided her boyfriend clean urine samples and helped him avoid an arrest before he died from a drug overdose.

In an announcement Thursday, Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin said the 25-year-old woman is now facing charges of tampering with evidence, obstructing the administration of law and furnishing drug-free urine.

Get A Free Sandwich On National Sandwich Day 

Martin says Allentown police responding to reports of a drug overdose Oct. 28 found 29-year-old Michael Rubery dead with heroin and needles around his body.

Police seized a cellphone found nearby, and investigators uncovered messages between Rubery and the drug counselor.

Oprah Releases ‘Favorite Things’ 2017 Gift List

Martin says the woman helped Rubery pass drug tests, informed him about an impending arrest and hid his location from law enforcement after the arrest warrant was issued Oct. 20.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch