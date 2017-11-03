NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Mount Holly Woman Indicted For Murder In Fatal Shooting Of Wife

Filed Under: Burlington County, Crime

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Mount Holly woman was indicted on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of her wife earlier this year.

Laura Bluestein, 29, was arrested on Aug. 7 after her wife, 29-year-old Felicia Dormans, was found dead inside their home.

Police say they found Dormans shot in the face. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days leading up to the shooting, Dormans’ mother told police that her daughter was considering leaving Bluestein because she was being abused.

On Thursday, Bluestein was indicted on one count each of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and tampering with evidence.

An arraignment has been scheduled for Nov. 27. Bluestein has been detained in the Burlington County Jail since her arrest.

