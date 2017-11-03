Philadelphia Police Looking For Armed And Dangerous Suspect Wanted In Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect wanted in a shooting in Philadelphia.
Police say a 26-year-old man was inside his apartment on the unit block of East Walnut Lane when he heard banging on his door around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.
When the victim opened the door, he was shot once in the right leg. The victim was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.
Police have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Jarvis Payton.
He is described as 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, with a last known address on the 3800 block of North 18th Street.
Payton is considered to be armed and dangerous.
If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact the Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.