How To Ease Yourself Out Of Daylight Savings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This weekend, we revert back to Eastern Standard Time on the clock. And that may create some sleep disturbance for some people.

Sunday at 2 a.m. is the official time to turn the clocks back an hour.

Doctor Karl Doghramji, director of the Sleep Disorder Center at Jefferson University, says even though many people are thrilled to be getting an extra hour of sleep that night, not everyone is cheering.

“The data show that most people do not actually get an extra hour of sleep. Their sleep is even more disturbed for a few days after we revert back to standard time.”

He says physical bodies are not synced with the clocks, but, Doghramji says, there are ways to ease the transition.

“Avoiding caffeine after lunchtime, avoiding alcohol close to bedtime. Doing something relaxing prior to bedtime to get a good night’s sleep,” he said.

He adds that does not include watching television or checking Twitter on your phone right before bed. He says the blue light on those devices actually disrupts sleep even more.