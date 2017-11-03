3 Injured After Overnight Home Fire In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Three people have been taken to the hospital following an early morning fire in North Philadelphia.

Crews were called to a three-story row home in the 1500 block of West Oxford Street, around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Philadelphia Police Officers patrolling the area were the first to arrive at the scene.

“When I heard the baby girl screaming, I tried to make entry. The whole first floor was engulfed in flames. The smoke and flames was too much and we had to go through the back. The back wasn’t on fire so that was the easiest way without any of us getting hurt. I got a fire extinguisher, put out the mattress as best as I could, that did little but we needed to take action to get everybody out,” said Officer Eric Stiess. “This was pretty bad, this one goes down for the books.”

When firefighters arrived, there was a lot of smoke and fire coming out of the first floor of the building. Six people were rescued from the fire, including an 8-year-old little girl.

Two people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and a third person suffered second and third degree burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.