Governor Wolf To Allow School Bill To Become Law

By Andrew Kramer
Filed Under: Andrew Kramer, Philadelphia, Tom Wolf

PENNSYLVANIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is allowing a school code bill, approved by the Senate last week, to become a law.

A decision that’s drawing its fair share of criticism.

Governor Wolf isn’t signing or vetoing the bill, meaning it will take effect next week.

In a statement, the governor says parts of the bill, like delaying the Keystone Exams and expanding opioid education in schools, are necessary.

But he admits he has concerns about some components, in particular, when it comes to laying off teachers for economic reasons, schools districts can do so based on performance evaluations and not seniority.

That’s the major concern for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, who represents nearly 200,000 teachers and school employees throughout the state

They tell us it’s “disappointing” that any factor other than experience be used when it comes to teacher furloughs.

But, the PSEA calls this bill “significantly better” than other ones Governor Wolf has vetoed in the past.

More from Andrew Kramer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch