Police: Woman Killed Inside New Jersey Apartment

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities in Camden County are investigating a homicide after a woman was killed inside an apartment on Thursday night.

Gloucester Township police responded to a 911 call on the 1300 block of Blackwood-Clementon Road at the Millbridge Gardens apartments in Blackwood shortly before 11 p.m.

When police arrived, they found 42-year-old Leydy Barahona, of Clementon, on the floor of the apartment. She was pronounced dead shortly after paramedics responded to the scene.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Dennis Convery at 856-365-3279 or Gloucester County Police Detective William Rapp at 856-228-4500.

