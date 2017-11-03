Chaos Of The Clock: Should We Get Rid Of Daylight Saving Time?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This time of year, there’s a lot to look forward to.

“It’s not too hot, not too cold,” said Andrea Russell of Philadelphia.

“Change in colors, change in season,” added Chester County resident, Mike Hall.

For Caitlin Daly, it was all about the pumpkin spice lattes.

“Pumpkin coffee, pump pie,” said Russell.

But, what about falling back?

“There’s a little more light in the morning,” said Hall.

“It gets dark too soon,” countered Russell.

“I could go either way with that,” said Roman Zulak of Philadelphia.

We’re talking about daylight saving time, a topic that comes with many misconceptions. From the extra “S” so many of us add.

“I would have said savings,” admitted Robin Benbow.

The practice, which is often incorrectly attributed to Benjamin Franklin, was first used in Germany in 1916, as a way to save electricity. Two years later, it came to the United States, where we still observe it.

But, does it even make sense?

“I think it’s better to stick to natural rhythms,” said Cynthia Bailey.

Perhaps that’s why Hawaii and Arizona remain on standard. The opposite of Massachusetts, a state that’s proposing to use daylight saving year-round.

Massachusetts even formed a special commission to study the issue, saying the permanent switch would mean less crime, fewer traffic accidents, and less energy consumption. Not to mention benefits for retail.

Now, it just need other Northeast states to consider doing the same.