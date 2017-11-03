NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Man Indicted On First Degree Murder In Stabbing Death Of Woman Behind Vacant Store

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A Burlington County man has been indicted on murder and weapons charges after being accused of fatally stabbing a woman behind a vacant store in Browns Mills in July.

The Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office indicted 41-year-old Frank Walker III, of the 200 block of Cookstown-New Egypt Road in Pemberton Township, on first degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Walker was arrested in August in the murder of 29-year-old Diana Stillwell.

Stillwell’s body was found on July 13 after police were called to the area of Juliustown and Pemberton-Browns Mills Roads after someone heard screams coming from the rear of the building.

She was discovered with severe lacerations to her upper body and pronounced dead at the scene.

Walker is being held at the Burlington County Jail. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 27.

