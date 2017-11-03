Federal Inmate Behind Bars For Child Porn Admits To Possessing, Distributing Child Porn In Prison

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A federal inmate who is behind bars on a child pornography conviction admits possessing and distributing child porn while in prison.
Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick announced that 36-year-old Erik Smith, of Iron Mountain, Michigan, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court this week to possession of child pornography. Smith was already serving a nearly 20-year prison sentence at Federal Correction Institution Fort Fix for his conviction in Michigan for receipt of child porn.
According to court documents, Smith possessed a micro SD card that contained 263 images of child porn. Smith admitted he downloaded these other images of child porn from a cloud account on behalf of other inmates.
Smith was one of five federal inmates arrested on April 26 at the prison.
Smith faces a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison due to his prior conviction and a $250,000 fine.
Smith was originally scheduled to be released from prison in March 2027.