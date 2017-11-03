Eagles Injury Report: TE Zach Ertz Expected To Play Despite Hamstring Issues

By Kevin McGuire

After being added to the injury report on Thursday ahead of Sunday afternoon’s home game against the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz is expected to be able to play. However, he is officially listed as questionable on the Eagles’ end-of-the-week injury report. He is joined by cornerback Ronald Darby, who continues to inch his way back on the field after a season-opening ankle injury.

Ertz was listed with a hamstring injury, one that has been commonly seen on the Eagles’ injury report this season. He was limited in practices at the end of the week, but the vibe seems to suggest he will be ready to go on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles look to build on their NFL-best 7-1 record. Ertz has been a main reason why the Eagles have been so successful this season, with a team-leading 528 yards and a six touchdown receptions. He has proven to be a reliable option for second-year quarterback Carson Wentz, and may be having his best season in the pros. Even if he is limited in his availability on Sunday as a result of the hamstring injury, he can still prove to be an effective option against a tough Broncos defense.

If the Eagles are unable to get the most out of a healthy Ertz, that means veteran Brent Celek will have to step up to handle the top tight end responsibilities. Celek has started five games this season and has caught four of the seven passes thrown in his direction for 33 yards. Trey Burton could also get an opportunity to make some plays if Ertz is limited.

On the defensive side of the ball, Darby continues to work his way back to being able to get on the field. Darby returned to practice recently in a limited capacity, and he still has not been able to go through a full practice just yet. After being limited this week once again, Darby’s return on Sunday seems unlikely and may have to wait at least one more week. At 7-1 and with a bye week coming up after this game, resting Darby looks to be an option the Eagles can survive once again. If Darby is unable to get on the field this week, the possibility he can return in two weeks for a Sunday night road game at Dallas will begin to look more optimistic.

Other Eagles appearing on the injury report as full participants in practices this week include DT Beau Allen (foot), RB Kenjon Barner (hamstring), DE Brandon Graham (shoulder), CB Patrick Robinson (concussion), and OT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (hip). All of these players are expected to be available and have no altered availability status on the injury report.

QUESTIONABLE

CB Ronald Darby (ankle)

TE Zach Ertz (hamstring)

