Police Investigating Attempted Child Luring In Bristol Township

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Bucks County are investigating an attempted child luring.
Bristol Township Police say a 10-year-old girl was walking home from school Thursday afternoon when a silver sedan pulled up to her on Glenrose Avenue near Malinda Drive in West Bristol. It happened sometime between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Police say as the girl started to walk faster, the vehicle followed along next to her for a short distance and the driver told her to “get in.” The man then winked as he took off his sunglasses, say police.
The child began to run and the vehicle continued straight on Glenrose Avenue.
The driver is described as a male in his 20’s, with an Indian accent, a tattoo on his left bicep, straight light brown hair, and greenish eyes. He is described as stocky, and was wearing a red shirt with “Pride” written on it.
The vehicle is described as a newer silver four-door sedan, similar to a Honda Civic. The vehicle is supposed to have a square, white, sticker on the lower left corner of the rear window. The sticker has black writing on it.
Police are asking anyone who lives in the neighborhood to check their surveillance video to see if they captured the incident.
Police ask anyone with information to give them a call.