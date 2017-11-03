Police Testing Brownies Served At Pep Rally After Students Get Sick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities in Radnor Township are testing brownies served at a pep rally after some students fall ill.

The label on an evidence bad reads “pot” but the truth is police are not exactly sure what is in this brownie.

“It could be marijuana it could be something more serious or it could be nothing at all,” said Lt. Shawn Dietrich, with the Radnor Township Police Department.

Parents at Radnor High School became alarmed after several female students– who police say may all be members of the cheerleading team–became sick after consuming brownies on school property during Thursday night’s pep rally.

“Parents advised the officer at the time that six students total had become sick, two of them in the emergency room. Both have been released but they are fine,” Dietrich said.

Police now believe the total number of sick students is three. Their main symptom? Nausea.

Investigators say at first they were informed that the students had no idea of what they took a bite of.

But there are conflicting reports.

“Then we are also getting reports that they knowingly ate it knowing that it contained something of a controlled nature,” said Dietrich.