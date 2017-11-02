Zeoli Show Log 11.02.17

3pm- Donald Trump, alongside GOP leaders, unveiled a proposed tax plan that would drastically lower the corporate income tax rate, reduce the number of tax brackets, and eliminate the estate tax.
3:30pm- Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University Veronique de Rugy joins the show to breakdown the newly proposed House GOP tax plan.
4pm- Jeff Bartos, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, joins the show to discuss why he is attempting to unseat Sen. Bob Casey Jr.
4:40pm- Will the man responsible for Tuesday’s New York terrorist attack be considered an enemy combatant and be sent to Guantanamo Bay?
5:25pm- Former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile claims to have information proving that the 2016 Democratic Presidential Nomination was rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton.