NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 11.02.17

By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Donna Brazile, Guantanamo Bay, Jeff Bartos, New York, Sen. Bob Casey, Tax Reform, Veronique de Rugy

3pm- Donald Trump, alongside GOP leaders, unveiled a proposed tax plan that would drastically lower the corporate income tax rate, reduce the number of tax brackets, and eliminate the estate tax.

3:30pm- Senior Research Fellow at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University Veronique de Rugy joins the show to breakdown the newly proposed House GOP tax plan.

4pm- Jeff Bartos, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, joins the show to discuss why he is attempting to unseat Sen. Bob Casey Jr. 

4:40pm- Will the man responsible for Tuesday’s New York terrorist attack be considered an enemy combatant and be sent to Guantanamo Bay?

5:25pm- Former DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile claims to have information proving that the 2016 Democratic Presidential Nomination was rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton.

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch